Wake Forest and N.C. A&T are 113 days away from opening the football season against each other.

On Wednesday night, their baseball teams put up a football-like score, with the host Deacons winning 24-7 at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Fourteen of Wake’s 15 players to get an at-bat had at least one hit; ironically, the one who didn’t was star first baseman Nick Kurtz (he walked twice and scored twice).

Jake Reinisch and Cameron Gill both had 2-for-2 games with a three-run home run. Reinisch’s blast ended the second inning and gave the Deacons (33-16) a 9-1 lead; Gill’s blast started a 10-run bottom of the third that really blew the game open.

Others with multi-hit games were Austin Hawke (2-for-2, scored a run), Seaver King (2-for-5, two RBI, four runs) and Liam Willson (2-for-4, two RBI and two runs).

Thirteen of Wake’s 15 batters drove in at least one run. Antonio Morales, Mitchell Salvino and Javar Williams each had two RBI.

Ben Shenosky (4-3) pitched four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk. Joe Ariola gave up two runs in the fifth; Will Gervase and Hudson Lee pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings, respectively, and the game ended after the top of the seventh.