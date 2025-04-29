Wake Forest allows one hit in narrow win against App State

The second batter of Tuesday night’s game between Appalachian State and Wake Forest hit a solo home run.

It was the only hit allowed by Wake Forest in a 3-2 win at Keeter Stadium in Shelby.

App State’s Joseph Zamora was responsible for the homer, coming against Matthew Dallas (4-1). The Deacons’ starter went on to throw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three walks and a hit batter, striking out six.

Dallas was charged with App State’s other run, too, that scoring in the sixth after Wake Forest (30-16) had taken the lead. Dallas was responsible for the runner who scored when reliever Griffin Green issued a bases-loaded walk.

Griffin stayed on and worked around a hit batter in the seventh. Luke Schmolke retired all three batters he faced in the eighth, and Haiden Leffew struck out the side in the ninth for his third save of the season.

Wake’s first run scored on Matt Scannell’s RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. He was 2-for-3, as was Luke Costello — that duo combining for four of Wake’s seven hits.

The Deacons’ other two runs both came in on sacrifice flies by Jack Winnay — first in the third inning to put them ahead, and then in the fifth for what turned out to be the game-deciding run. Cam Nelson scored both of those runs — he walked all three times he went to the plate.