Wake Forest adds Churchill Abass
Deacons pick up frontcourt player from DePaul
Wake Forest wasn’t done in transfer portal additions after just one on Saturday.
A few hours after Ty-Laur Johnson’s announcement, Churchill Abass’ commitment to the Deacons was announced.
Abass is a 6-9, 250-pound forward/center who played as a freshman at DePaul last season.
Abass started 13 of DePaul’s last 15 games and played in 30 of 32 games. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, playing 15.8 minutes per game.
Originally from Nigeria, Abass joined the Basketball Africa League’s Elevate program as one of 12 NBA Academy Africa players selected to participate in the program, per his bio page on DePaul’s website.
Abass is the fifth portal addition of this cycle for the Deacons and the third frontcourt player. He’ll join Omaha Biliew (Iowa State) and Tre’Von Spillers (Appalachian State) in complementing returning center Efton Reid III.
Abass and Johnson joining the program means Wake Forest has 10 scholarships for next season filled, and that doesn’t include one that will remain on hold while Hunter Sallis goes through the NBA draft process.