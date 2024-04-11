WINSTON-SALEM – There’s a cadence to the start of every football practice at Wake Forest; a routine that can make them all look the same.

It’s an easy-going process. The first time the offense is together on one end, the defense on the other, is a walk-through. That’s Period 0 on the scoreboard, and when the horn blows, it’s one of several possible moments you could say practice officially begins.

Period 1 is a special teams segment. On one of the practice fields, returners practice fielding kickoffs and/or punts, some of them by kickers, others out of a JUGS machine.

On the other field, punter Ivan Mora and kicker Ben Morgan take turns line-driving kicks at teammates from 10 yards away.

OK, maybe not quite that dramatic. But onside kick practice is never boring for those participating (or watching from afar).

“If I want to give this guy a little bit more work, I’ll give a shorter, softer kick to him,” Mora told Deacons Illustrated after Thursday morning’s practice. “But then other times, I’m just like, ‘OK, I’ma get him.’ Since they’re rotating in, I’ll give them an easier one last time, I’m about to make a fool out of him this time.

“I just try to have fun with them, too.”

Onside kicks can be the most consequential of plays and look like the simplest, shortest, most mundane of plays.

They only wind up looking like that because of periods like this one, repped over and over again. Learning how to judge and react to the bounces of an oblong object takes time and so many reps.

To dig into the iron-sharpens-iron part of this, we see kickers both attempting to perfect the art of the onside kick and teammates making split-second decisions on them.

This is why we focus on this part of Wake’s practice. It’s Mora on one hashmark, Morgan on the other, taking turns kicking at a trio of players — usually some combination of receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs.

There isn’t a cover team; the work comes in the form of learning how to execute the kick and how to field them clean.

“I think it’s definitely more toward getting the returners some work, so we try to be more random with how we’re kicking,” Morgan said. “It’s definitely fun. Ivan and I definitely enjoy it. … Because, like you said, sometimes we do just like, nail it at them.”