Rivals Filmroom: Luke Petitbon
Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman was on hand to watch and analyze the performance of Wake Forest commitment Luke Petitbon during the Gonzaga (DC)- Plant HS (Fla.) game last week. Check out s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news