WINSTON-SALEM – The Friday night guy is back to being the Friday night guy for Wake Forest’s baseball team.

Not that it matters to Rhett Lowder what day of the week he’s pitching.

“There’s positives to pitching whenever, I don’t really care,” Lowder said after pitching seven scoreless innings in Wake’s 6-0 win over Boston College on Friday night.

Lowder scattered five singles and a walk to spearhead the series-opening victory in front of 2,059 people at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Twelve months ago, Lowder (10-0) became the first Deacon to ever win ACC pitcher of the year. Friday night’s gem edges him closer to repeating, as he lowered his ERA to 1.67 and sports a 90:16 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

“Rhett Lowder … obviously was the story,” coach Tom Walter said. “We’re 12-0 this year in games that Rhett starts, so it’s always good to have that guy on the mound.”

Friday night wasn’t perfect, with the leadoff batter reaching against Lowder in four of his first five innings. That included two singles on the first three pitches of the game, and then a 12-pitch walk to start the second inning.

As aces do, Lowder made decisive pitches when needed to strand runners — four of his nine strikeouts came with runners on base. And as Wake’s defense has done this season, the Deacons made several impressive plays behind him and Michael Massey, who recorded the last six outs.

“I just feel like whenever Rhett’s on the mound, he’s always so comfortable that it makes everyone else feel just as comfortable as him,” said first baseman Nick Kurtz, who had two solo home runs. “That’s why he’s so good. All of us are engaged on defense, defense made some great plays tonight.

“When he does what he does and we’re all locked in on defense, it’s going to be really hard to beat us on Friday.”

Wake Forest (38-6, 17-4 ACC) is on a roll, having won six straight games by a combined score of 90-11. Friday night’s game comes after a bit of a season reset, as the Deacons hadn’t played since Sunday because of final exams.

April was a fine month statistically for Lowder but it wasn’t routine — you need only know that Friday night was Lowder’s first Friday action since March 30 to see that. Rainouts against N.C. State pushed Lowder into an Easter Sunday start, and then he started a couple of Saturday games in an effort to get him close to normal rest.

Last weekend was Wake’s break from ACC play and the Deacons didn’t have a Friday game, marking a third straight Saturday start for the junior who’s been Wake’s ace for the past two seasons.

“It was pretty fun on the Saturdays I was pitching, I got a chance to win a series (at Louisville) and I got a chance to save a series (at Pittsburgh),” Lowder said. “I like pitching on Fridays, for sure, but it doesn’t matter much to me.”