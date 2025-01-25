Deacons make run, fall out of zone

WINSTON-SALEM – It was loud and it was feeling like Wake Forest was going to do the same thing it’s done for the last two seasons — knock off Duke at Joel Coliseum.

A zone defense was the wrench in those designs.

Wake Forest stumbled late in a 63-56 loss to No. 2 Duke on Saturday, unable to solve a 2-3 zone in crucial moments.

“When they went zone, kind of threw us off a little bit,” senior center Efton Reid III said. “But I mean, we needed to execute better down the stretch, from the zone plays and stuff.”

What was a 13-point halftime deficit turned into a six-point lead for the Deacons (15-5, 7-2 ACC). This defensive stalwart of a Deacons team put clamps on Duke’s high-powered offense to the point that the Blue Devils missed 18 of their first 19 shots in the second half.

Duke didn’t have a field goal in the second half for the first eight minutes. When Juke Harris made a bucket with 9:54 left, the Deacons’ lead was 45-39; an extended 23-4 run coming out of halftime.

After Cooper Flagg — who had a game-high 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting — made a jumper with 8:09 left, Duke went to a 2-3 zone. The Blue Devils stayed in it for six possessions, during which Wake’s only points came on a Harris jumper — he led the Deacons with 14 points — that rattled in with 6:56 left.

Otherwise, a Wake Forest team that had scored 23 points on its first 17 possessions of the second half was all of a sudden stymied.

Echoing Reid’s sentiment on execution against the zone was coach Steve Forbes’ take on the struggles:

“I just don’t think we executed very well, the looks that we called,” Forbes said. “It wasn’t like we were running motion against zone, we’ve got certain calls. I just don’t think we executed them very well.”