Wake Forest’s 2025 football schedule unveiled

Wake Forest’s 2025 football season will feature the Deacons playing three games at a time in the first half of its schedule before closing with six straight games.

The Deacons, entering their first season under Jake Dickert as coach, will open against Kennesaw State on Aug. 29, which is a Friday night. After a Sept. 6 game against Western Carolina, there’s another weeknight game — a Sept. 11 game against N.C. State.

Each of Wake’s first four games are at home, the last of which is a Sept. 27 game against Georgia Tech that follows Wake’s first off week.

And then starts a road trek for the Deacons. Between Oct. 4 and Nov. 8, Wake Forest plays five games and four of them are on the road. Those are trips to Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Florida State and Virginia, with one home game mixed in (against SMU) and a second off week.

Wake Forest plays host to UNC on Nov. 15 and has its final home game against Delaware on Nov. 22. The Deacons finish their season at Duke a couple of days after Thanksgiving.

Here is Wake Forest’s full schedule for next season:

Aug. 29 – vs. Kennesaw State (Friday)

Sept. 6 – vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 11 – vs. N.C. State (Thursday)

Sept. 20 – off week

Sept. 27 – vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 4 – at Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – at Oregon State

Oct. 18 – off week

Oct. 25 – vs. SMU

Nov. 1 – at Florida State

Nov. 8 – at Virginia

Nov. 15 – vs. UNC

Nov. 22 – vs. Delaware

Nov. 29 – at Duke