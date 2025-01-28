Wake Forest rebuffed at Louisville

Wake Forest went on the road after a tight, emotional, home loss.

The Deacons will return home with another loss and this one was far from tight.

No. 22 Louisville dispatched visiting Wake Forest 72-59 on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center, jumping out to a 24-point lead in the first half and cruising to its 10th straight win.

Wake Forest (15-6, 7-3 ACC) tightened things up by outscoring Louisville 21-7 over the last 10 minutes of the game. That mattered for optics and metrics but the result had been decided, probably before Louisville (16-5, 9-1) took a 29-point lead early in the second half.

“Got off to a bad start. … Poor shot selection with that, that’s even more turnovers. I thought we were a step slow tonight in defensive transition,” coach Steve Forbes said on Wake Forest’s radio broadcast. “We had 15 (turnovers). That’s just too many to go on the road and win.”

Louisville got 18 points from Terrence Edwards Jr., including four 3-pointers. Reyne Smith, the lefty 3-point specialist, also had four 3s and wound up with 16 points. Point guard Chucky Hepburn had 14 points and eight assists.

The result was nearing completion when Hunter Sallis was ejected because of his second technical foul. Wake’s senior star picked up one technical in the first half, seemingly out of frustration with not getting a call after a shot in the paint.

With a little under 15 minutes left in the game, Sallis threw down a vicious one-handed dunk over Frank Anselem-Ibe. In celebration and with his team trailing by 25, Sallis slapped the top of his own head — earning a second technical and ejection.