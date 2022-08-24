How will the Deacons’ offense line up for next week’s season opener against VMI? Let’s take a stab

A.T. Perry will be the centerpiece of Wake's vertical passing attack. (Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports Images)

Things were progressing smoothly for a Wake Forest offense that returned most key pieces from a unit that averaged 41 points per game last year. And then came the news of Aug. 10. Sam Hartman’s indefinite absence because of a non-football medical issue threw a wrench into the best-laid plans. In case you’ve missed it, here’s last week’s sourced info on the timeline of his return. Wake Forest still has plenty of reason for optimism that its offense can remain productive. Wake Forest has been knocked back by the news that its leader of the past two seasons is out indefinitely. Both can be true. For however long Hartman is out, the Deacons’ offense will be in the hands of Mitch Griffis. He’ll have every tool – theoretically – at his disposal that Hartman would have had. Here is Wake Forest’s projected offensive depth chart:

QB

Mitch Griffis | 5-11, 192 Michael Kern | 6-2, 190 Overview: It’s looked this way since the spring – just until mid-August, there was Hartman’s name above these two. So Wake Forest moves forward with similar circumstances of 2018, but in a different place as a program and better equipped to handle a sudden shift. Griffis is going to remind you more of John Wolford than he is of Hartman. He’s short but well-built with the arm talent to make any throw in Wake’s offense. The height might result in the occasional batted-down pass, but he’s also got savvy to manipulate the pocket and find throwing lanes. Offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero doesn’t need to alter the offense to accommodate Griffis’ skillset; the only real adjustment feels like timing. Hartman stacked years of reps with Wake’s top targets, while Griffis will have had about three weeks to establish chemistry with A.T. Perry, Donavon Greene, Taylor Morin and the Deacons’ other skill players. It’ll be interesting to see how short or long Griffis’ leash for mistakes is. Kern has been in the program a year longer and has certain advantages, but there’s also a reason their battle didn’t progress through the last two weeks.

Justice Ellison runs through a tackle attempt against Rutgers during last year's Gator Bowl. (Corey Perrine/USA Today Sports Images)

RB

Justice Ellison | 5-10, 208 Christian Turner | 5-11, 200 Quinton Cooley | 5-9, 213 OR Demond Claiborne | 5-9, 197 Overview: As I’ve alluded: It feels like there’s as much separation between No. 1 and the rest of Wake’s running backs as there’s been in at least five seasons. Ellison had a strong spring and didn’t slow down over the summer or in fall camp. He’s looked explosive in the open field, he’s got great vision when running between the tackles, and he does all of the other little things (pass protect, be available as a receiver) to make himself a featured back. Just how featured depends on a few things from the guys behind him. Turner has all of the characteristics of a strong running back – it’s just that his ball security makes you doubt whether he’ll be in the No. 2 spot all season. That means Cooley and Claiborne – two very different runners, weird to note with Ellison and Turner being similar – should have at least an opportunity to carve out larger roles for themselves sooner or later. Going back to Ellison: He has 656 yards and eight touchdowns in the past two seasons – it’s likely he surpasses both of those numbers this year alone. Whether he becomes Wake’s first 1,000-yard running back since Cade Carney in 2019 – well we’re back to it being dependent on how the running backs behind him play.

Blake Whiteheart, right, looks for running room against Virginia during last season's game. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Images)

TE

Blake Whiteheart | 6-4, 243 Cameron Hite | 6-3, 243 OR Gavin Ellis | 6-5, 238 Overview: Ah, the forgotten position of past glory in Wake’s offense. I kid, I kid. Kind of. As the quality of slot receivers at Wake Forest has increased in the last several years, it’s resulted in less of a role for tight ends in Ruggiero’s offense. It feels like Wake’s version of Newton’s third law: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. The Deacons’ tight end usage was never higher in the last eight seasons than coach Dave Clawson and Ruggiero’s first season – Cam Serigne caught a team-high 54 passes. Over his next three seasons, tight ends combined to catch 19.5%, 16.8% and 17.5% of completions. Those percentages in Jack Freudenthal’s two seasons as Wake’s starter were 10.9% and 15.2% – i.e. when Greg Dortch caught 89 passes in 2018 and Kendall Hinton caught 73 in 2019, it ebbed away at tight end targets. Jaquarii Roberson catching 133 passes in the past two seasons was just the latest example of a slot receiver being the preferred middle-of-the-field target in Wake's offense. All of this to say: Whiteheart is a better receiver than Brandon Chapman, Wake’s starter for the past two seasons. He already had more catches than Chapman (15 to 12) last season, when tight end catches accounted for 9.3% of Wake’s completions – a step back toward focus after that number was 5.7% for 2020. Whiteheart could open up an avenue for the tight end to be used more in Wake’s offense – though the ceiling has seemingly been lowered from the days of tight ends being key cogs of the passing game.

Donavon Greene makes a play against Syracuse during a 2019 game. (Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports Images)

WR

WR

Slot receiver

Taylor Morin | 5-10, 176 Ke’Shawn Williams | 5-10, 190 Nick Ragano | 6-foot, 176

Receivers overview: When you look at every position group on the roster … this is probably the strongest one from top to bottom. Perry is coming off of one of the best seasons ever for a Wake Forest receiver. Greene looked primed to have … maybe not *that* type of season, but a good one at least, before tearing his ACL last summer. Greene looked more comfortable as fall camp went along and really turned on the jets when he was able to ditch the balky brace. The intrigue at this position is having two legitimate deep threats on the perimeter for maybe the first time since Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington in 2019. Perry and Greene can swing the pendulum in their favor on 50-50 balls, and both have breakaway speed. Wake Forest had each one of them take on a large role in the past two seasons – now they’ll finally be healthy and at full speed together. I won’t rehash too much from the slot receivers feature that was written last week. It’s a position that simply produces stars, and the Deacons have two of them who could emerge with big seasons. Clawson would probably say it, so I guess I’ll write it: If you put Banks, Grimes and Ke’Shawn Williams into a time machine and sent them back to Wake’s roster in 2016, they’d be the top three receivers on the team. It’s another example of the height this program has reached, able to develop not just the stars who receive acclaim but also grooming the next-in-line players you won’t see in big roles until future seasons.

Michael Jurgens, left, and Je'Vionte' Nash walk together on Wake Forest's practice field during the first week of fall camp. (Wake Forest Athletics)

Left tackle

Left guard

Center

Right guard

Right tackle