Deacons camp report: Part 12

WINSTON-SALEM – We’re not talking about Babe Ruth in the 1932 World Series here, but Donavon Greene did say more than two weeks ago that he was looking forward to ditching his knee brace.

He got to back up those words during Thursday night's scrimmage at Truist Field.

Finally free of the brace, Greene made a pair of fantastic plays on deep balls that helped Wake Forest’s offense – and quarterback Mitch Griffis – find a rhythm in the second scrimmage of fall camp.

“Yeah, got the brace off, get a little freedom,” Greene said. “Feel like I can get wide open again.”

The Deacons’ defense was the story off of the first scrimmage last week and it felt like things were headed that way again. There were four sacks in the first eight plays – three of them by Rondell Bothroyd – and Wake’s offense had two first downs in the first four series.

In that fifth series, on third-and-10, Griffis unleashed a dime to Greene, who cradled the ball in with one hand through contact with Caelen Carson.

That led to a field goal. Later in the scrimmage, Greene got behind the defense and adjusted well for a 44-yard catch – he unofficially had three catches for 95 yards – and set up Griffis’ 8-yard touchdown strike to Taylor Morin.

Coming off of the torn ACL that caused him to miss last season and the spring, Greene donned a bulky brace for the past two weeks. It was an adjustment to wear it, he got comfortable with it, and now that he doesn’t need it, he’s adjusting again.

“I’ve never had to play with a brace and it’s kind of heavy, a lot of straps on the backside,” the fourth-year wide receiver said. “My body got comfortable in the brace and now with the brace off, I’m in that phase of trying to adjust to running on my own again.

“It’s clicking, day by day. I feel like … still some minor adjustment to feeling myself out (there) again.”

Griffis, if you can’t tell from those two throws and from Wednesday’s practice report, is settling in after a stop-and-go first few practices as the starting quarterback. His unofficial passing stats from the scrimmage were: 12-for-15, 215 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions.

It’s a work in progress to have the third-year QB ready for the opener against VMI, which comes two weeks from the night of this scrimmage, but Thursday felt like more than just one step in the right direction.

“We’ve still got some things to work on. Obviously reps … creates chemistry,” Greene said. “I feel like tonight he did well … some of those things are starting to click, as you can see tonight.”

Not to make this too much about the offense: This was a balanced scrimmage, with coach Dave Clawson lauding Greene’s catches as field-flipping plays.

With defensive line coach Dave Cohen saying recently that he’s trying to find out whether one of his linemen is going to step into dominant role, Bothroyd certainly looked that part – at the expense of Wake’s offensive line and with the benefit of Wake’s QBs being down by touch.

“We came into the scrimmage knowing that the offense was going to try to bring it because last week, we got after them a little bit,” Bothroyd said. “Just flying around, having fun, it just carries over to making plays.”

To his own detriment but with admirable honesty, Bothroyd admitted that the sacks are discounted because QBs don’t get tackled in scrimmages.

“I was surprised they blew the whistles, to be honest with you,” he said. “They don’t like blowing the whistle, you know that. They like getting secondary work.”

At least with fall camp winding down, Bothroyd doesn’t have too much longer to ponder whether or not his pressures and sacks are legitimate.