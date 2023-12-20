WINSTON-SALEM – Figuring out where Wake Forest’s points are going to come from has become a simple task.

For the past month, you can bank on something like 55 points or more from Hunter Sallis, Kevin Miller, Cameron Hildreth and Andrew Carr.

“I don’t see that changing a whole lot,” coach Steve Forbes said after Monday night’s win over Delaware State.

Those four combined for 65 of Wake’s 88 points against the Hornets, with all of them scoring between 14 and 19 points.

It’s nothing new. In each of Wake’s last six games, those four have scored at least 10 points. Every time, you can count on those three guards plus Carr providing the bulk of Wake’s scoring punch.

The key is both how Wake’s offense features them and how diverse their skillsets are.

“They’re unselfish, they kind of play different,” Forbes said. “It’s like four different pitches. Andrew’s really playing solid, he just does so many things. Boopie is probably the most improved of all of them, since I’ve had him from Georgetown to now.

“Cameron’s been pretty dang consistent since last year, his 3-point shot has gotten a lot better. And Hunter is Hunter.”

That last part speaks for itself if you’ve seen a Wake Forest game this season. Sallis has scored in double figures in all 10 games — he had six such performances in 68 games at Gonzaga — and is Wake’s leading scorer (17.8 points per game).

Miller was a proven scorer two seasons ago as a freshman for Central Michigan, but needed to A) adjust to high-major basketball and B) put behind him an injury that cost him all but four games last season. He’s second with 17 points per game.

Hildreth (16.3) and Carr (14.9) are the carryovers from last season, when they were also consistent double-figure scorers. As Forbes noted, though, Hildreth has improved his 3-point shooting (20 of 61 last year, already 13 of 33 this year) and Carr, as the elder statesman of the quartet, has been steady.

Wake Forest is the only team in the country with four players averaging 14.9 points per game.

The usual suspects — can we call them that? — have been joined in double-figure scoring by a couple of different Deacons. Freshman Parker Friedrichsen has scored 19 and 12 points in the last two games, and Efton Reid III had 12 points in his debut against Rutgers.

Damari Monsanto will be a candidate to add scoring punch — though it seems more likely that will be in January than him making his season debut this month.