OMAHA, Neb. – What Tom Walter thought would happen last weekend finally happened in Wake Forest’s first game of the Men’s College World Series.

The Deacons had to play from behind.

Wake’s only lead against Stanford was the one it took on Danny Corona’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Deacons shutting the door in the ninth to win 3-2.

It was a thrilling end to a day that, for the most part, was not trending in the Deacons’ favor.

“I told (the team) after the game, if you’re going to have a chance to win this … you’ll probably have to win a game where you don’t play really well,” Walter said on Saturday. “I felt we were tight early and nervous and kind of got out of our plan offensively.”

That’s a recipe that can’t be repeated too many times if Wake Forest is going to accomplish its goals out here in Omaha.

Wake Forest bludgeoned its way through the regional with 48 runs in three games, and after a tight 5-4 win over Alabama last weekend, cranked out a super regional-record nine homers in a 22-5 game.

Pitching and defense travels and that much was clear for the Deacons on Saturday.

Wake’s offense will likely have to be better against LSU than it was against the Cardinal, though.

“There were definitely times you could see us tense up a little bit,” third baseman Brock Wilken said. “I think the (lightning) delay helped us. It was at the right moment, the right time to get us back in our groove.

“Right after that you saw our bats start to get much better. We started grinding at-bats and seeing much better pitches to swing at.”

Monday night has the early makings of a classic out here. Wake Forest and LSU are the only teams in Omaha that haven’t lost a game in the NCAA baseball championship.

And maybe the Deacons won’t need another weather delay to loosen up again.

**********