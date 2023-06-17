OMAHA, Neb. – The message from Bill Cilento to Danny Corona wasn’t quite as simple as “settle down.”

Wake Forest was down one run with two in scoring position when Cilento, associate head coach who coaches third base, called timeout to talk with Corona. That was after Corona had chased a high fastball on the first pitch.

“He told me with that pitcher, I should actually be looking down,” Corona said. “So I saw him go down in the zone and just tried to drive one up the middle.”

Two pitches later, Corona did exactly that; he drove a ball up the middle to drive in the game-winning run in Wake Forest’s 3-2 win over Stanford in the opening game of pool play at the Men’s College World Series for Bracket 2.

Wake Forest (53-10) will face either LSU or Tennessee at 6 p.m. (7 E.T.) Monday night back here at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in a game that will decide which team has the upper hand in pool play. LSU and Tennessee played Saturday night, and the loser will face Stanford (44-19) on Monday afternoon in an elimination game.

Seth Keener (8-1) picked up a win by striking out four of the five batters he faced, and Camden Minacci earned his 13th save of the season when second baseman Justin Johnson started a 4-3 double play to end the game.

The Deacons are on the winner’s side of the bracket thanks to Corona’s clutch single, which featured the visit from Cilento as a means of calming him down.

“I just tried to give him a little reset, I felt like it went a little fast on him,” Cilento said. “I told him I was proud of him and he deserved the at-bat, ‘Just go hunting for something down.’”

It was Corona who was down not too long ago.

Corona was a regular in Wake’s lineup for the first half of the season but, as Adam Cecere became healthy, Corona’s at-bats became fewer. He had 12 at-bats in a combined 10 games between the last half of April and the beginning of May.

Getting back into the lineup — and swinging a hot bat — meant Corona moving past some self-pity.

“It’s kind of an interesting case study because … Danny spent a better part of the year maybe feeling a little sorry for himself, quite honestly,” coach Tom Walter said. “And once he just got past that and just got back to work — we knew he could hit and we knew our best lineup would be with him in it.

“But we had to get him past that and kind of past himself and get him out of his own way.”