Per NCAA record book, Nick Sciba sets career FG clip

Do you want to use a website or the NCAA record book?

The answer determines whether Nick Sciba is the second-most-accurate kicker in college football history or the most-accurate.

Basically, the situation is: Sciba made 80 of 89 field goals in his career, a percentage of 89.9. He made all three of his attempts in the Gator Bowl on Friday and will be moving on from Wake Forest, not using an extra season of eligibility and instead chasing NFL dreams.

Per this page on sportsreference.com, Brett Baer (Louisiana, 2009-12) is the all-time field goal accuracy leader, having made 45 of 50 attempts (90%).

The minimum, though, is where the difference comes in. On sportsreference.com, the minimum is 50 field goals attempted.

In the NCAA's record book, a minimum of 1.2 field goals made per game is required -- Baer only made 1.18 field goals per game.

The NCAA's official record book lists Alex Henery (Nebraska, 2007-10) as the all-time field goal accuracy leader, making 68 of 76 attempts (89.5%).

Sciba made his 80 field goals in 48 career games -- 1.67 field goals per game is enough clearance for the NCAA's requirement.

So the question remains: Do you want to use a website or the NCAA's record book to determine whether Sciba is the most-accurate kicker in college football history?

**********

Editor's note: I've been guilty of using sportsreference.com all season. It is an easy research tool -- but it wasn't until an 11:30 p.m. email last night pointing out the difference that I realized I should've been using the NCAA record book all season.