Omaha Biliew committed to Wake Forest on Tuesday night as the second transfer portal addition to join the Deacons this offseason, joining forward Tre’Von Spillers (Appalachian State).

Getting a former McDonald’s All-American from Omaha worked out so well for Wake Forest, the Deacons are getting one who shares a name with Hunter Sallis’ hometown.

Biliew comes to Wake Forest after spending one season at Iowa State, in which he played in 20 of 37 games for the Cyclones, who won the Big 12 tournament and reached the Sweet 16. Biliew only averaged 7.5 minutes across the 20 games he played in, scoring 47 points and grabbing 25 rebounds.

He was the No. 11 overall recruit in the Class of 2023.

The 6-8, 225-pounder is from Denison, Iowa, and has seven siblings. He played for Team USA at the FIBA U19 World Cup.