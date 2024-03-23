WINSTON-SALEM – The season’s second edition of Georgia-Wake Forest is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Joel Coliseum.

This one — in the NIT’s second round — comes more than four months after the first get-together.

So much has happened since Georgia beat the Deacons 80-77 on Nov. 10 in the second game of the season.

“The next day, Ole Miss played Georgia in football,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “That’s how long ago that game was.”

Wake Forest fended off Appalachian State 87-76 in Wednesday night’s first round in front of a largely frenzied crowd that — though Forbes didn’t offer the comparison during his mention of Southeastern Conference football — an old-time Auburn-Alabama football matchup.

So, the Deacons should get the fuller feel of their homecourt advantage back unless Georgia backers suddenly turn their attention to hoops instead of spring football.

Wake Forest is eyeing more this basketball season and Forbes likes the focus of moving to the next task. He said motivation doesn’t appear to be an issue despite being left out of the NCAA tournament field.

“I didn’t have to do anything,” he said. “These guys want to play. We want to coach.”

The Deacons aren’t talking about March Madness.

“We want to play basketball in April,” Forbes said.

In this matchup, Wake will have center Efton Reid III, who’s coming off a career-best 17-point outing in the App State game. He didn’t play in November at Georgia as he was awaiting NCAA clearance to participate.

“We didn’t have Efton Reid,” teammate Kevin Miller said. “We wasn’t that team that we are now. They probably got better, too, but we definitely want that payback.”

Forbes said he recalled parts of that game without reviewing it in detail. Cameron Hildreth missed a late potential tying 3-pointer.

