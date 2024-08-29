Advertisement

in other news

Across the Beat: Getting to know Mississippi

Across the Beat: Getting to know Mississippi

Taking an in-depth look at Ole Miss ahead of the Rebels' trip to Winston-Salem this weekend

 • By Conor O’Neill and Neal McCready
Jasheen Davis ‘doubtful’ to play against Ole Miss

Jasheen Davis ‘doubtful’ to play against Ole Miss

Wake Forest will likely be without defensive end Jasheen Davis for the second straight week

 • Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake's offense against Virginia

How PFF graded Wake's offense against Virginia

Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest offensive player against UVA

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake's defense against Virginia

How PFF graded Wake's defense against Virginia

Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest defensive player against UVA

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill
My Take: Your experienced players can’t do *that*

My Take: Your experienced players can’t do *that*

Second game of the season, ACC opener, was a bad time to learn what would happen if Wake's veterans made mistakes

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill

in other news

Across the Beat: Getting to know Mississippi

Across the Beat: Getting to know Mississippi

Taking an in-depth look at Ole Miss ahead of the Rebels' trip to Winston-Salem this weekend

 • By Conor O’Neill and Neal McCready
Jasheen Davis ‘doubtful’ to play against Ole Miss

Jasheen Davis ‘doubtful’ to play against Ole Miss

Wake Forest will likely be without defensive end Jasheen Davis for the second straight week

 • Conor O'Neill
How PFF graded Wake's offense against Virginia

How PFF graded Wake's offense against Virginia

Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest offensive player against UVA

Premium content
 • Conor O'Neill
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 29, 2024
My Take: The QB battle ends … for now
circle avatar
Conor O'Neill  •  DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@ConorONeill_DI
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement