My Take: The QB battle ends … for now

Across the Beat: Getting to know Mississippi
Taking an in-depth look at Ole Miss ahead of the Rebels' trip to Winston-Salem this weekend
Jasheen Davis ‘doubtful’ to play against Ole Miss
Wake Forest will likely be without defensive end Jasheen Davis for the second straight week
How PFF graded Wake's offense against Virginia
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest offensive player against UVA
How PFF graded Wake's defense against Virginia
Diving into the Pro Football Focus breakdowns of each Wake Forest defensive player against UVA
My Take: Your experienced players can’t do *that*
Second game of the season, ACC opener, was a bad time to learn what would happen if Wake's veterans made mistakes
