My Take: Sorting through Wake’s schedule switcharoo

When nothing becomes something, it’s time to recalibrate.

Wake Forest’s silence on its cancellation of next year’s game at Mississippi broke with the corresponding announcement of the Deacons’ home-and-home agreement with Oregon State on Wednesday.

A lot of blanks have been filled in between late Saturday night and Wednesday afternoon. Let’s hit them:

- A source at Wake Forest confirmed the buyout of next year’s game at Ole Miss was not $1 million. It was not that high, but oftentimes, the first number reported is the one that sticks in everybody’s mind.

(Those familiar with discussion of Wake Forest basketball between fall of 2017 and spring of 2020 should know that last part.)

- Oregon State is flush with cash because of the exodus from its league and needs games, given it’s a member of a two-team conference this year and next.

A career in college athletics isn’t necessary to see that Oregon State is funding Wake’s buyout of the Ole Miss game.

- Next year’s trip was canceled on Tuesday of last week (Sept. 10).

Dispel, once and for all, the notion that Ole Miss’ injury shenanigans prompted the cancellation. If anything, the causation is reversed — but that’s for another discussion.

- Per program source, Wake Forest worked to move the return trip but was unable to reach an agreement.

- Wake Forest made sure it had a verbal agreement from Oregon State before canceling the Ole Miss trip. Wake Forest received the contract from Oregon State a couple of hours before Wednesday’s announcement, again, via program source.

The timing is rough and a PR headache could have been avoided, but what’s done is done in that arena. Ideal situations are only revealed in hindsight.

A lot of the financial logistics will be confirmed through FOIAs. Wake Forest doesn’t have to respond to public records requests but on the occasions it signs contracts with public institutions, that information is available.

For now, we have: This decision is financially beneficial to Wake Forest, via source close to the program.

And: “… it was the right business decision …” from John Currie via Wednesday’s news release.

Along with: “We are going to come out of this with a net positive financially,” via Dave Clawson on his Wednesday night radio show.

That’s either a lot of confirmation that Wake’s financials are in the black on this, or it’s a lot of material for freezing cold takes, Wake Forest edition.