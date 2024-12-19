Jake Dickert’s introduction brings fit at Wake Forest into focus

WINSTON-SALEM – Give Jake Dickert credit for this one: He didn’t get up on the podium for his introductory press conference as Wake Forest’s football coach and hit the room with, “So, how about that ride in?”

He could have.

The last hour of Dickert’s cross-country flight from Washington was a “rocky one,” as he put it — and here comes the most obvious of metaphors, that Wake Forest hopes his tenure as football coach is a lot smoother.

Dickert certainly said all of the right things at Thursday morning’s introductory press conference, right down to noting he’s got to work on developing a southern drawl.

“I’ve got to work on my accent. I’ve got a little upper U.P. in me,” Dickert joked. “I got advice — my greatest mentor is Craig Bohl … and he told me this a long time ago, ‘Be you.’ It’s always worked.”

The 41-year-old arrives from Washington State as himself because of what the former North Dakota State and Wyoming coach told him. Dickert has been this version of himself while rising through the coaching ranks.

He went into more detail.

“I’ve had an opportunity to coach at every level,” Dickert said. “I get asked a lot of times, ‘Coach, you must coach these big-time athletes way different than you did those D-3 guys?’

“I say, ‘No, I don’t.’ They need accountability, they need love, they need to be pushed and challenged. I think that’s how you build these guys into where they need to go.”

This is athletics director John Currie’s pick as Dave Clawson’s successor. News of Dickert’s hiring came less than 48 hours after news of Clawson’s resignation, the 11-season coach of the Deacons exasperated with certain aspects of the college football — and college athletics in general — landscape.

Paramount to Clawson’s success at Wake Forest is how he fit the school. That’s summed up in this My Take about the 57-year-old, who was not at Thursday’s press conference.