My Take on Dave Clawson

We’ll have plenty of time to talk about Jake Dickert.

Of staff moves and players retained. Of offensive schemes and how the former Washington State coach fits at Wake Forest. Of athletics director John Currie’s first football hire at his alma mater.

Of the Wednesday evening arrival at Smith-Reynolds Airport that was somehow both long- and short-awaited. The former because, well, Wake’s new football coach came from the other side of the country — did you guys know Moscow, Idaho, existed before the last 24 hours?

Dickert and his family arrived safely, greeted by a Deacon on a motorcycle and a couple dozen figureheads of Wake Forest. What’s bound to be an extensive carwash of handshakes began, in earnest, right there on the tarmac.

(By the way, if you’re going to have a welcoming committee at the airport … good idea to have Steve Forbes be there.)

Before we get into all of that, though, we need to talk about the short-awaited part of this.

It’s hard to wrap your head around the whiplash that is:

- Dave Clawson, after 11 years at Wake Forest, announces resignation on Monday afternoon.

- Tuesday morning, Clawson has farewell press conference — only it’s not a farewell because he’s remaining at Wake Forest in an advisory role. It’s more celebration of a tenure that accomplished much more than can be reflected in a 67-69 overall record; and yet, one that saw slippage in the last two seasons that had a lot to do with college football’s tectonic shifts over the last three years.

- Late Tuesday night, there’s a scheduled flight from Washington state to Winston-Salem and word starts traveling there could be news as early as Wednesday.

- Wednesday, and early, news comes that Dickert is Wake’s new football coach — the official release comes 43 hours, 50 minutes after official word of Clawson’s resignation was sent.

And now we’re here — this pivot from a coach who fit Wake Forest perfectly for most of a decade. Who could be tough on players, staff, even media — the most deserving of that trio, to be clear — but who was usually tough from a place of teaching.