WINSTON-SALEM – The comparisons are inevitable.

Hunter Sallis is Wake Forest’s next lead guard, following in the footsteps of Alondes Williams and Tyree Appleby. One of them was the ACC player of the year; the other was the first to ever lead the ACC in scoring and assists.

Just as Steve Forbes wanted Williams and Appleby to be themselves, that’s all he wants from Sallis — which means he’s not hellbent on shoehorning Sallis into either mold of Wake’s past two primary guards.

“I think they’ve kinda got to be their own people,” Forbes said after a practice last week. “They’re all kind of different in a way.”

The first line in the sand here is age.

Williams was a fifth-year player when he arrived in Winston-Salem, having spent two years starring at a junior college and two at Oklahoma, playing behind and alongside Austin Reeves. Appleby’s season with the Deacons was his sixth in college, spending two years at Cleveland State and three at Florida (sitting out the first one).

Sallis spent two years at Gonzaga. He doesn’t turn 21 until late March and doesn’t have the same type of experience as his two predecessors.