Full disclosure of All-ACC ballot

The design of the megaconference has not made voting for all-conference teams any easier.

Between not being physically able to see every team in the league in person and having the candidate pool flooded with even more qualified players, it takes a great deal of research and consternation to whittle down an All-ACC team. And even when you’ve got your team ironed out, you might find yourself filling out your ballot and the player you wanted vote for wasn’t nominated by their program (for one reason or another).

I’m certain I’ve gotten things wrong here.

But, no more griping about the voting process. We’ve got the option to vote or not; I’m happy to submit my ballot and at least try to identify the best players in the ACC. More so, it’s important — to me, at least — that the ballot is made public.

Here is the ballot I submitted on Sunday: