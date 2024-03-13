Wake Forest pays back Irish for regular-season loss, taking an early lead and building on it through second half

Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis drives past Notre Dame's Tae Davis on Wednesday. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Images)

WASHINGTON – There’s taking things one day at a time and the cognizance that you “owed them one.” Both things were true in Wake Forest’s 72-59 win over Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The fifth-seeded Deacons (20-12), who play No. 4-seed Pittsburgh at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, exacted some revenge for a 70-65 loss at Notre Dame on Feb. 27. “I felt like our team rallied together defensively,” guard Hunter Sallis said. “And I mean, we definitely owed them one.” Wake’s loss in South Bend was the first of a three-game losing streak that knocked the Deacons from the favorable side of NCAA tournament projections to the outside-looking-in spot they’re still in. Beating Pitt, also on the bubble, could change that. But first came paying back the Irish (13-20). “That was our mentality going into this game,” Sallis said of the payback factor. “Just playing with that chip on our shoulder and definitely getting after them.” And, if you’re familiar with this team’s plight with halftime leads away from Joel Coliseum, there was some redemption in how the Deacons handled that situation. Wake’s lead was 40-34 at the break. The record in ACC road games was 2-8, and in six of those losses — including the game in South Bend — the Deacons held a halftime lead.

Efton Reid III, left, and Hunter Sallis go up for a loose ball. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Images)

Andrew Carr had a dunk on Wake’s first possession of the second half. Efton Reid III made a hook 90 seconds later and the offensive efficiency was mostly steady, and that meshed well with a defensive intensity that meant Notre Dame’s first field goal of the second half came 6½ minutes into the frame. “It's time to change, time to grow up, time to whatever you want to use. It's go time,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “I thought we came out and did a really good job establishing on both ends of the court in the second half and not relying on just our offense or our defense to win the game.” Wake’s lead shrunk to six twice early in the second half, but never lower. The closest the score was in the final 10 minutes was nine, and both of those occasions, the Deacons scored on their next possession. “I think we had a different mindset going into this game,” Reid said. “We just need to execute that every time because, you know, we have a history of doing that. But for us, it’s one game at a time. … That’s all it’s about, just playing hard every possession and winning the possessions you need to win.” Reid had eight points and eight rebounds, and Carr had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Miller led Wake Forest with 17 points, most of his damage coming on mid-range shots. Sallis scored 14, 12 of it coming in the first 11 minutes. Wake’s 38-14 advantage in points in the paint told the story of where this game was won, along with turning 10 turnovers by Notre Dame into 15 points. “We wanted to finish at the rim because they had a small guy at the rim,” Forbes said. “We have a good-sized team. I thought it was really important to be body between and force them to shoot tough 2s over us. … But I just thought we were there all the time to make it hard for them to get — to make shots.”

Notre Dame's Carey Booth shoots a 3 in front of Wake's Andrew Carr. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports Images)