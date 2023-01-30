Deacons’ upcoming football schedule released
Wake Forest has earlier-than-usual off week, and then daunting October
Wake Forest will open next football season with three home games and an off date in the month September before things really ramp up in the last two months.
The Deacons will head to Clemson and Virginia Tech to start October, per the schedule that was released on Monday night on the ACC Network. They’ll face Pittsburgh and Florida State to end that month.
Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 season and a win in the Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri. It was the seventh straight season with a bowl berth, and the Deacons finished with a winning record for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
The Deacons are headed into the 10th season with Dave Clawson at the helm.
Here is Wake’s 2023 football schedule:
8/31 (Thursday) – vs. Elon
9/9 – vs. Vanderbilt
9/16 – at Old Dominion
9/23 – vs. Georgia Tech
9/30 – Off
10/7 – at Clemson
10/14 – at Virginia Tech
10/21 – vs. Pittsburgh
10/28 – vs. Florida State
11/2 (Thursday) – at Duke
11/11 – vs. N.C. State
11/18 – at Notre Dame
11/25 – at Syracuse