Wake Forest will open next football season with three home games and an off date in the month September before things really ramp up in the last two months.

The Deacons will head to Clemson and Virginia Tech to start October, per the schedule that was released on Monday night on the ACC Network. They’ll face Pittsburgh and Florida State to end that month.

Wake Forest is coming off an 8-5 season and a win in the Gasparilla Bowl over Missouri. It was the seventh straight season with a bowl berth, and the Deacons finished with a winning record for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

The Deacons are headed into the 10th season with Dave Clawson at the helm.

Here is Wake’s 2023 football schedule:

8/31 (Thursday) – vs. Elon

9/9 – vs. Vanderbilt

9/16 – at Old Dominion

9/23 – vs. Georgia Tech

9/30 – Off

10/7 – at Clemson

10/14 – at Virginia Tech

10/21 – vs. Pittsburgh

10/28 – vs. Florida State

11/2 (Thursday) – at Duke

11/11 – vs. N.C. State

11/18 – at Notre Dame

11/25 – at Syracuse