WINSTON-SALEM – After eight straight weekends of high-intensity ACC games, Wake Forest’s exam week non-conference weekend can feel like an exhale before the final push of baseball’s regular season.

In this case, this weekend was just what the doctor — or professors — ordered.

Wake Forest beat Western Carolina 10-5 and 17-1 in a Sunday doubleheader, wrapping up a five-win week and getting exactly what it wanted.

“I definitely think this was a great weekend for us,” junior pitcher Josh Hartle said, having earned the win in Sunday’s first game. “With finals and stuff happening this week, I think it was a good week for us to gain momentum as a team and build confidence.”

Wake Forest (32-16) played a game in three parts to win the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, and then dominated the second game and ended it in the seventh inning because of the mercy rule.

The Deacons leaned on Hartle in the early innings of the first game while its offense looked for a rhythm. Hartle didn’t make it out of the second inning in last weekend’s start against Notre Dame; he worked through six on Sunday, allowing two runs and looking — feeling, more importantly — more like the version of himself that was arguably the second-best pitcher in the ACC last season.

But more on that later (and below).

Everything about this weekend comes with the qualifier of playing a middle-of-the-pack Southern Conference team. Sweeping Western Carolina hardly guarantees Wake Forest is bound for Omaha; it doesn’t guarantee anything about Wake’s next game, a home matchup against N.C. A&T on Wednesday, let alone a series next weekend against Clemson.

This is a team that had to slug its way to a 10-9 win over Appalachian State and a 15-12 win at High Point earlier this week.

Style points would be nice; they’re also a secondary concern for a team that’s dropped four non-conference games this season and sits at .500 in the ACC.

“Great wins, really great start out of Josh Hartle, which we needed in a doubleheader day,” coach Tom Walter said. “And then really happy with Dave Falco, really happy with how Dave threw.

“Our bullpen in the first game was a little shaky, obviously we don’t want to tighten that game up like we did. That happens in college baseball. Really happy with our offense most of the day. … It was a good sweep, we needed it.”

This is the time of year when you need to know which pitchers can be counted on and Wake’s situation is getting murkier.

Michael Massey didn’t pitch this weekend and has dealt with an injury all season. It’s why he’s only thrown more than 70 pitches twice in 10 appearances.

In his absence, David Falco Jr. — Maryland’s closer last year who’s held that role earlier this season for Wake Forest — started for the first time in his career. He excelled, pitching four scoreless innings and getting help from double plays in the second and fourth.

“I think Walt said it great during the week, two traveling mid-weeks after a traveling weekend to Notre Dame, end of the night Wednesday we’re just exhausted but we’re able to come out with two wins,” said Jake Reinisch, who homered in both games on Sunday. “And then get rested up for this weekend, where we played great baseball. Pitching, hitting, I’d say definitely a good week, a little reset.

“I know there’s a lot of stress with finals going on but it was definitely a good week for our team.”

Here is a recap of both games in Sunday’s doubleheader: