DURHAM – You know who Wake Forest wants to give the ball to in its bullpen in tight games.

It’s the other guys who will be needed at some point in the next month.

And it’s that cadre that stepped up when needed in Wake Forest’s 7-5 win over Notre Dame in the last game of pool play at the ACC Baseball Championship on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

“Really proud of our bullpen coming in there,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said.

Wake Forest (47-9) turned to Seth Keener for the start, and he allowed four runs without getting through the fifth inning.

The combined bullpen effort of Derek Crum, Will Ray, Joe Ariola and Cole Roland allowed one run and four hits across the final 4 2/3 innings. Each of the last four innings ended with a strikeout, and three of them resulted in stranded runners when the Deacons were leading by one or two runs.

When Roland struck out Vinny Martinez to end the game and fired his glove toward the Deacons’ bullpen in celebration, it was the explanation point on the win that ties the program record for wins in a season.

“It’s kind of two different people, the guy who he is when he’s not pitching versus the guy when he is,” catcher Bennett Lee said of Roland. “When he’s not pitching, he’s so kind and caring and really generous. When he is pitching, he knows that he can beat anybody faced against him, he knows his stuff is going to win.”

Speaking of what’s known: Walter knows what he has in relievers Michael Massey and Camden Minacci; he knows what he needs from the others with the Deacons in the postseason, too.

“We’re going to need to (Crum) next weekend and certainly beyond,” Walter said. “His role for us has been building as the season has gone on.”

How much further Wake Forest goes this weekend is up to Mother Nature.

In anticipation of inclement weather, the ACC announced before Wake’s game started that Saturday’s semifinal will be moved to UNC’s Boshamer Stadium, and remain at the 1 p.m. scheduled start.

The tricky part of this is Wake Forest might have wrapped up a de facto ACC championship by winning Friday night’s not-so-meaningless game.

The weather forecast this weekend calls for more than an inch of rain to fall in most areas of central North Carolina. The ACC has to have the champion declared by midnight Sunday, ruling out any Monday continuations.

Per ACC rules, if Saturday’s semifinals and/or Sunday’s championship can’t be played, the ACC champion will be the team with the best record. If there’s a tie between those teams, the highest-seeded team holds the advantage.