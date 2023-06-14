WINSTON-SALEM – The only thing stopping Wake Forest’s celebration on Sunday were the gathering storm clouds, and the rain didn’t arrive at David F. Couch Ballpark until about an hour after the Deacons had clinched their trip to the Men’s College World Series.

A coronation years in the making included the dogpile near the mound, long-lasting hugs between teammates, athletics directors of past and present taking photos together and much more.

When the Deacons made their way toward the stands, the fans who helped turn this homefield into such an advantage became part of the party, too.

That’s what left an impression.

“That game Sunday, it was like they didn’t want to leave. They were just up there with the fans,” said Betsy Nowell, of Advance, before choking up. “It just makes me emotional because I’ve been a fan my whole life, and I really felt like they were so grateful to the fans. And obviously the fans are grateful for them.”

Added Lolly Glenn of Winston-Salem: “I have never seen that, where after the game they came on up. I mean, they could’ve gone out (of the stadium).”

Wednesday morning offered one more chance for fans like Nowell, 65, and Glenn, 69, to wish the Deacons well. Fans like them gathered around two buses in the parking lot between The Couch and Truist Field to wish the Deacons well in their journey to the Men’s College World Series.

It wasn’t lost on junior third baseman Brock Wilken, who led the Deacons out of their facility, how much the fans have meant along the way.

“These fans are awesome. They’re true, loyal Deac fans and I appreciate every single one of them,” Wilken said. “Being able to come out here and have one final sendoff, it’s pretty special.”