Deacons fans see team off to Omaha
Mutual appreciation and admiration felt one more time outside of David F. Couch Ballpark before Wake Forest’s baseball departed for Men’s College World Series
WINSTON-SALEM – The only thing stopping Wake Forest’s celebration on Sunday were the gathering storm clouds, and the rain didn’t arrive at David F. Couch Ballpark until about an hour after the Deacons had clinched their trip to the Men’s College World Series.
A coronation years in the making included the dogpile near the mound, long-lasting hugs between teammates, athletics directors of past and present taking photos together and much more.
When the Deacons made their way toward the stands, the fans who helped turn this homefield into such an advantage became part of the party, too.
That’s what left an impression.
“That game Sunday, it was like they didn’t want to leave. They were just up there with the fans,” said Betsy Nowell, of Advance, before choking up. “It just makes me emotional because I’ve been a fan my whole life, and I really felt like they were so grateful to the fans. And obviously the fans are grateful for them.”
Added Lolly Glenn of Winston-Salem: “I have never seen that, where after the game they came on up. I mean, they could’ve gone out (of the stadium).”
Wednesday morning offered one more chance for fans like Nowell, 65, and Glenn, 69, to wish the Deacons well. Fans like them gathered around two buses in the parking lot between The Couch and Truist Field to wish the Deacons well in their journey to the Men’s College World Series.
It wasn’t lost on junior third baseman Brock Wilken, who led the Deacons out of their facility, how much the fans have meant along the way.
“These fans are awesome. They’re true, loyal Deac fans and I appreciate every single one of them,” Wilken said. “Being able to come out here and have one final sendoff, it’s pretty special.”
The Deacons are sure to feel the love in Omaha, too. But Wednesday’s sendoff was fitting as a final goodbye before the team left from Smith Reynolds Airport.
A few hundred fans gathered on the sidewalk and on the grassy hills between the facility and two buses.
It was one last expression of gratitude for a team that won 34 of the 37 games it played on the other side of these hills.
It was one last “go get ‘em boys,” which could really be felt around 10:30 a.m. when superfan and cheerleader emeritus Julie Griffin fired up the “Wake! For-est!” chants.
“This is more than I expected, this is awesome,” junior ace Rhett Lowder said.
Every postgame press conference for about a month and a half at The Couch has featured some version of appreciation for fans. It’s all been appropriate and the quotes from coach Tom Walter and players express that.
It was what junior closer Camden Minacci said after a win against Virginia Tech last month that landed home:
“I noticed it (against) UNCG. My freshman year, we would play midweek games at home and there’d be 100 people. Correct me if I’m wrong, but were there about 2,000 people at that UNCG game?”
(Listed attendance for that May 9 win was 1,712; Minacci’s estimate was close enough and his point stands.)
“I mean, it’s incredible. The fans showing out, it really does make a difference and it is much different playing here now than in 2021.”
Four of the five NCAA baseball championship games at The Couch were sellouts in the last two weekends; the one that wasn’t started at 10:45 p.m. after a nearly five-hour delay. And even that night saw 2,425 people stream back into the stadium.
Not everybody can afford the cost of an Omaha trip, either monetarily or timing, perhaps some combination of both.
Nowell and Glenn won’t be making the trip — at least, not physically.
“In spirit,” said Glenn when asked if she’d make it to Omaha. “We will be watching every game.”
And maybe they'll be back here in a couple of weeks for the Deacons' return from Omaha.