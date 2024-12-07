Deacons edge Boston College in ACC opener

Wake Forest holds on, enters lengthy break for final exams on a winning note

Wake Forest's Cameron Hildreth makes a move against Boston College's Donald Hand Jr. on Saturday. (Photo by Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

WINSTON-SALEM – The start of the game left a lot to be desired from Wake Forest; the Deacons still didn’t make many 3-pointers (though they also took fewer of them); and a late turnover in the final minute gave Boston College a trip to the free-throw line when Wake’s lead was two points. And the Deacons survived, winning the ACC opener 72-66 against BC on Saturday at Joel Coliseum. “I think this was a game really important for us to have, especially after the tough loss we just had,” said senior guard Cameron Hildreth, having notched a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. “To go into the break like this is really promising.” The Deacons’ sixth home win in as many games here didn’t come easy. They edged in front with an 11-0 run early in the second half but couldn’t extend it to a double-digit advantage — Wake’s biggest lead was eight, at 54-46 with almost 12 minutes left. But the Deacons (8-3) never trailed in the last 17 minutes. They made 12 free throws in the final eight minutes — nine of them by Hildreth — and survived when BC’s Fred Payne missed the first of a one-and-one attempt with 30.9 seconds left when the score was 68-66. “It was a hard-fought game, I knew it’d be a rock fight, it always is with Boston College,” coach Steve Forbes said. “Everybody’s got hope now, everybody’s 0-0 in the league. You know, it’s not February.” So, with February feeling like a long way away, Wake Forest can hit something of a reset button on what’s been a lackluster first one-third of its season. Wake’s 10-day break comes at a good time, the Deacons having played their first 11 games across the last 34 days. By comparison, they’ll play three games in the last 24 days of this month.

Wake Forest's Juke Harris reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against BC. (Photo by Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Putting things bluntly: Wake’s offense falls somewhere between work in progress and disaster. What helped Wake’s offense against BC were more minutes from freshman Juke Harris (30 minutes) and Ty-Laur Johnson (19). The contrast from Tuesday night’s loss at Texas A&M was noticeable — Harris didn’t play in College Station, the first DNP of his career, and Johnson only played two minutes, during which he committed two turnovers and missed a shot. Against BC (6-4): Harris had 12 points and made more than half of Wake’s 3-pointers (he was 3-for-5; other Deacons were 2-for-8); Johnson had four points and four assists, only committing one turnover. “Most people, to not play a game, and then they’ll come in and practice with attitudes and stuff like that,” Harris said. “But I realized this is college basketball, it’s always going to be up and down. So, I just took that time to learn, come to practice the next day and go as hard as possible.” And Forbes, on Johnson: “He didn’t turn it over. And when he’s not doing that, he really helps our team.” Wake Forest, in general, cut down on its turnovers and that’s one of the reasons for the win; the Deacons committed eight of them. They had a combined 41 turnovers in the last three games. Wake’s starting frontcourt, Efton Reid III and Tre’Von Spillers, each had 11 points. Spillers came up one rebound shy of what would’ve been his fourth double-double of the season.

Wake Forest's Tre'Von Spillers prepares to make a move against BC's Elijah Strong. (Photo by Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)