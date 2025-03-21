Davin Cosby Jr. intends to transfer

A third Wake Forest sophomore is planning to leave the men’s basketball program.

Davin Cosby Jr. will enter the transfer portal when it opens Monday. The news was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 and confirmed by a program source.

Cosby spent one season at Wake Forest after transferring from Alabama. He was only with the Crimson Tide for one season, so he’s got two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-5, 210-pounder started nine straight games from mid-November to Christmas for the Deacons, but only played more than two minutes once in Wake’s last 18 games. A toe injury limited his availability over the last couple of months.

Cosby had a few hot-shooting games for a Deacons team that struggled to shoot for the whole season. He made 13 3s in a four-game stretch between Nov. 13-23, which coincided with him moving into the starting lineup.

But he also had two games with single-digit minutes as Wake Forest was undergoing its transformation into a team that prioritized defense. Of Wake’s 10 players who were on the court for at least 150 possessions this season, EvanMiya had Cosby ranked ninth in its Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, ahead of only Parker Friedrichsen.

Cosby’s only extensive game action after the calendar turned to 2025 were 18 minutes in Wake’s lopsided loss at Louisville. He made 2 of 7 3-pointers and had two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. That wound up being his last game for the Deacons.

His season averages wound up at 5.6 points per game and 1.4 rebounds. Despite his limited time on the court, he was still third on the team in made 3s (26).

All three players who are planning to exit (so far) are sophomores, as Friedrichsen and Ty-Laur Johnson are the others.