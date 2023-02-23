The injury Damari Monsanto suffered Wednesday night at N.C. State is a torn left patella tendon, and he'll undergo season-ending surgery, per an announcement from coach Steve Forbes.

In the closing seconds of the first half, Monsanto's left knee buckled as he went to make a move off the dribble. He remained down on the court for a couple of minutes, holding his knee and telling teammates that he couldn't get up.

Monsanto was helped off the court by Forbes and trainer Mark Armour II. He didn't immediately join the Deacons in the second half, though came out to the bench area after a few minutes with a brace on his leg.

The mercurial sharpshooter made three 3s against the Wolfpack and has been Wake's most-dangerous threat from beyond the 3-point line. His 87 3-pointers this season lead the Deacons and are 30 more than second-place Tyree Appleby; of the six Deacons who have attempted at least 50 3s, Monsanto is the only one shooting above 40% (87 of 215, 40.5%).

Monsanto is a fourth-year wing who spent his first two seasons at East Tennessee State, redshirting under Forbes and then playing under current Wake Forest staffer Jason Shay. He transferred to Wake Forest in spring of 2021 and tore his Achilles that June, but returned unexpectedly and played half of last season.