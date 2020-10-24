Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson talks about his team's upset over #19 Virginia Tech on Saturday in Winston-Salem and how important wins like this are for the Deacs program.

Opening Statement:

"This was a really good night for Wake Forest football. Really proud of our whole football team. You know, especially our guys on defense, who the first couple of weeks struggled out of the gate and have really worked hard and prepared hard and played. You know, good, good defense tonight against an exceptional offense. You know, we do a good job of creating turnovers. We continue to do that tonight, which really helps us and gives us extra possessions. Obviously, Nick Anderson with three picks had a great game for us. I thought our offense was steady consistently move the football. And, again, just another good team win. You know, they're an excellent special teams unit as well. And, you know, I thought we, we neutralize their return game for the most part. And you know, the big story of the game is we had to stop the run, and to hold Herbert, you know, to whatever three or four yards a carry when he was averaging 10 a carry. Clearly, we had to do that and limit him and we did a great job. So, again, we sustained offensive drives, we created turnovers, we limited, one of the best tailbacks in the country, and just really executed the game plan extremely well. So it's a great win for Wake Forest. And again, thanks to our fans who came out, and we miss our students, and we hope we can get them back in a couple of weeks."