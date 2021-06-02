Carney commits to the Deacs

"Wake Forest was the most involved program and stayed in constant contact," he said. "They made me feel the most wanted and it's always nice to know your coaches and they are all great guys."

Carney ran for 23 touchdowns and almost 1,400 yards rushing in just seven games in an abbreviated spring season this year at Davie HS. He had 24 total touchdowns. He said his decision mainly centered on the fact that Wake Forest always made him feel wanted.

Tate Carney the younger brother of former Wake Forest running back Cade Carney committed to Wake Forest. The younger Carney was on campus on Monday following the end of the dead period for his first real recruiting visit since he was a sophomore in high school almost 16 months ago.

Carney said getting to tell the staff in person was a big bonus on the way he went about making his decision known, telling them in the room.

"They all jumped up and gave me big ole hugs. It was funny," Carney said.

Tuesday was the first time that Carney had been back on the Wake Forest campus in a while and he got more of a traditional recruiting visit.

"It was awesome," he said of the visit. "I got to tour a lot of campus and I got to see it for myself for the first time in a couple of years."

The elder Carney finished up his career in 2019 when many of Wake's current facilities were either brand new or under construction and Tate was impressed seeing the final results.

"The whole Sutton Center is just crazy. Everything in there is so nice," he said.

As far as his role with the Wake program goes, Tate believes he will fill a similar role to his brother as an every-down back.

"The Wake coaches see me as a running back who can make plays and I see myself as a guy who is excited to be there and just wants to be on the field."