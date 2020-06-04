“I’m thrilled for Daivien and his family that he has decided to return home to Winston-Salem and join us at Wake Forest,” Coach Steve Forbes said. “Having recruited Daivien to ETSU and coached him the past two seasons, I know the type of complete player he is, and I know how much winning means to him. Most importantly, he is an outstanding young man off the floor and will be a great fit on our team and within the University community.”

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C – The Wake Forest men’s basketball team has officially added East Tennessee State transfer Daivien Williamson to its roster. The Winston-Salem native joins the Deacs with two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

During his freshman season (2018-19) in Johnson City, Williamson played 33 games (16 starts), scored 9.5 ppg., grabbed 2.0 rpg. and averaged 22.2 minutes played. For his efforts, he earned Southern Conference All-Freshman accolades. This past season (2019-20) as a sophomore at ETSU, Williamson made a considerable jump as he started all 34 games for the Bucs and averaged 10.4 ppg., 2.6 apg., 2.0 rpg., in 27.9 minutes per contest. As Coach Forbes and the Bucs won their eighth SoCon Tournament title last March, Williamson garnered First Team All- Tournament team honors for his efforts during that run.



Prior to attending ETSU, Williamson had an extremely successful career at Winston-Salem Prep. During his senior year, he led his team to the North Carolina State Championship. Individually during that season, Williamson averaged 23.1 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 2.6 apg., and 2.5 spg. Additionally, he earned 2018 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Tournament MVP honors, and Williamson was a First Team Associated Press All-State selection. Following his junior and senior seasons at Winston-Salem Prep, Williamson was named the recipient of the Frank Spencer Award, which is given to the top boys’ player in the Northwest as voted on by 20 boys coaches in the area and is named after the former Winston-Salem Journal sports editor.

Williamson joins Jonah Antonio as the second transfer to Wake under head coach Steve Forbes.



