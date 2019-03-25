Alvin Williams is up to over a dozen offers in the spring of his junior season and he is likely to be committed before his senior season kicks off in August.

The 6-foot-3, 225 pound rush end out of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove has visited Kentucky, Michigan State and Tennessee so far in 2019. He is set to visit Memphis for the first time this weekend.

Four schools have pushed their way to the top of Williams' list and he doesn't plan to wait too long to make his decision.

"Kentucky, Michigan State, Wake Forest and Kansas State are my favorites right now," said Williams. "I get a lot of love from those schools. I like how they care, I like their defenses and I talk to them every day."

Williams said he liked the "vibe" at Kentucky and that is "felt like home" there. Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio and the defense they run is what stood out most to Williams when he was in East Lansing.

He plans to return to Lexington for the Kentucky spring game and he will visit Wake Forest for the first time April 2. He is looking to visit Michigan State again in the spring as well.

When asked about his commitment timeline, Williams said, "In the spring or summer."