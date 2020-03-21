Wansley visit plans put on hold amid virus shutdown
Buford (Ga.) safety Amari Wansley had big plans for the spring regarding visits, but like everyone, his plans are on hold for the moment. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about his recruitment and which schools are on him the most including Wake Forest.
"Recruiting is going pretty good. I have been talking to coaches and getting the chance to learn about a lot of different schools," he said. "I would have to say that Nebraska, Harvard, Princeton and Wake Forest have all been talking to me a good bit."
Wansley had an unofficial visit set for March to Winston-Salem that was canceled.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news