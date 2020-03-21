Buford (Ga.) safety Amari Wansley had big plans for the spring regarding visits, but like everyone, his plans are on hold for the moment. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about his recruitment and which schools are on him the most including Wake Forest.

"Recruiting is going pretty good. I have been talking to coaches and getting the chance to learn about a lot of different schools," he said. "I would have to say that Nebraska, Harvard, Princeton and Wake Forest have all been talking to me a good bit."

Wansley had an unofficial visit set for March to Winston-Salem that was canceled.