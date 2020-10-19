DeaconsIllustrated - Walker earns ACC RB of the Week Honors

For the second time this season, Walker III found the endzone three times in a game, tying his career-high.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wake Forest sophomore Kenneth Walker III was named the ACC Running Back of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Over the last three games, the Arlington, Tenn. native has scored seven rushing touchdowns. Those seven scores would have led all Wake Forest players in 2019.

With the game against the Cavaliers tied 23-23 in the fourth quarter, Walker III found the left edge and scored from 75 yards out to put the Demon Deacons in the lead for good.

The 75-yard run is the longest of the season for Wake Forest, tying 18th longest in program history and the longest since his 96-yard rushing touchdown against Rice in 2019.

His 128 yards on the ground marked the third consecutive game he has gone for over 100 yards, making him the first player since Matt Colburn II in 2017 to run for 100-plus yards in three straight games.Walker III is the first Wake Forest player since Chris Barclay (2002-05) to have five or more 100-yard rushing games in his first two years on campus.

He enters the Virginia Tech game ranked fourth nationally and leads the ACC with seven rushing touchdowns while also averaging 5.72 yards per carry through four games.