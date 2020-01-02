Wake still pushing for NOLA DB Holmes
Gavin Holmes is a speedy cornerback out of New Orleans, Louisiana and brings an aggressive style of play to the field. Holmes is a recruit who was previously committed to Colorado until he opened h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news