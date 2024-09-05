Wake Forest's men's basketball team will play an exhibition game against Alabama in Birmingham, Ala., on Oct. 18.

Alabama announced the game, which will benefit Children's of Alabama hospital, on Thursday afternoon. It will be played at Boutwell Auditorium, according to this story from al.com.

The details are more confirmation, as Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said last year that Wake Forest would travel to Alabama after the Crimson Tide came to Winston-Salem for an exhibition game.

The story says organizers expect about 2,000 tickets to be sold. They go on sale Tuesday at a website set up for the event: Which can be found here.