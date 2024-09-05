Advertisement

Wake Forest starts uneven, finishes strong

Deacons pull away from N.C. A&T and, perhaps more importantly, land on a QB moving forward

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Football season gets underway

Running through some recruiting rumors, including the latest on a linebacker who's a Wake Forest target

Preview: North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest

Diving into the first game preview of Wake Forest's season, as the Deacons welcome N.C. A&T on Thursday night

5 things to know about N.C. A&T

Breaking down what you need to know about Wake Forest's opponent to start the season

Wake Forest will enter opener planning to play both quarterbacks

Wake Forest will enter Thursday night's opener with plan to play both QBs who competed for job in fall camp

Published Sep 5, 2024
Wake's exhibition trip to Alabama finalized
Conor O'Neill
Wake Forest's men's basketball team will play an exhibition game against Alabama in Birmingham, Ala., on Oct. 18.

Alabama announced the game, which will benefit Children's of Alabama hospital, on Thursday afternoon. It will be played at Boutwell Auditorium, according to this story from al.com.

The details are more confirmation, as Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said last year that Wake Forest would travel to Alabama after the Crimson Tide came to Winston-Salem for an exhibition game.

The story says organizers expect about 2,000 tickets to be sold. They go on sale Tuesday at a website set up for the event: Which can be found here.

