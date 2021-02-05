Wake offers interests Florida OL
Wake Forest jumped into the mix for Jacksonville (Fla.) offensive lineman Derrell Johnson with a recent offer. Johnson connected with Deacs line coach Nick Tabacca who gave him the good news."I got...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news