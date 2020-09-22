DeaconsIllustrated - Wake-ND game postponed

Wake Forest and Notre Dame were set to meet this weekend in a game that had already been moved and changed around from a special non-conference tilt in Charlotte to a league game in Winston-Salem. However, Notre Dame football announced a spike in positive COVID tests with their football program and the postponement of the game on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend," said Head Coach Dave Clawson in a statement. "However, the health and safety of Wake Forest’s and Notre Dame’s student-athletes and staff is the highest priority. We will continue to work with the ACC and our administration on rescheduling options.”



