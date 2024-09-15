Wake Forest won’t make return trip to Ole Miss

Turns out, Wake Forest won’t be headed to The Grove next year.

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said after Saturday night’s game between Ole Miss and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem that Wake Forest had elected to “buy out” next year’s scheduled game.

A source confirmed to Deacons Illustrated on Sunday morning that Wake Forest has bought the game.

The cost of the buyout, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network, is $1 million.

The home-and-home matchups between Ole Miss and Wake Forest were announced in fall of 2014. Since then, Wake Forest and Ole Miss have both changed athletics directors (Ron Wellman to John Currie; Ross Bjork to Keith Carter, respectively) and Ole Miss is on its third football coach (Hugh Freeze was the coach in 2014, replaced by Matt Luke, who was replaced by Kiffin).

Ole Miss won Saturday night’s game 40-6. Wake Forest leads the historical series 2-1, having won games in 2006 at Ole Miss and in 2008 in Winston-Salem.

It leaves Wake Forest with less than a year to find a fourth non-conference game. The Deacons’ three opponents next year are Kennesaw State, Delaware and FCS-level Western Carolina.

Delaware is transitioning into the FBS level this season and next year. The Blue Hens are playing an FCS schedule this year but ineligible for the playoffs; next year, they’ll have a Conference USA schedule but won’t be eligible for its league title game.

Kennesaw State is finishing its transition to the FBS this season.

Wake’s ACC opponents next season are: Georgia Tech, UNC, N.C. State and SMU (at home), and Duke, Florida State, Virginia and Virginia Tech (on the road).