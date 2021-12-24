Wake Forest to play Rutgers in Gator Bowl

Rutgers is the replacement opponent for Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, which is set for a week from today.

The Scarlet Knights were announced as Texas A&M's replacement Thursday afternoon after the NCAA oversight committee ruled that 5-7 teams could accept bowl invitations. Rutgers went 5-7 after starting the season 3-0.

Texas A&M dropped out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 positive cases and protocols, along with opt-outs, transfer portal entries and season-ending injuries.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said Thursday evening that the program will have its players start returning to campus on Saturday.