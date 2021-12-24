 DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest to play Rutgers in Gator Bowl
Wake Forest to play Rutgers in Gator Bowl

Greg Schiano's Rutgers team will face Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.
Rutgers is the replacement opponent for Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, which is set for a week from today.

The Scarlet Knights were announced as Texas A&M's replacement Thursday afternoon after the NCAA oversight committee ruled that 5-7 teams could accept bowl invitations. Rutgers went 5-7 after starting the season 3-0.

Texas A&M dropped out of the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 positive cases and protocols, along with opt-outs, transfer portal entries and season-ending injuries.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said Thursday evening that the program will have its players start returning to campus on Saturday.

