Wake Forest to lose starter from offensive line

Wake Forest will lose one of its top offensive linemen to the transfer portal.

Guard Nick Sharpe announced Wednesday that he plans to leave Wake Forest as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Sharpe started 10 games this season for the Deacons and played all 665 of his snaps at right guard, per Pro Football Focus. He had the fourth-best grade of any offensive player (72.5, also via PFF) who played at least 100 snaps this past season.

The 6-2, 335-pounder emerged as a starter going into last season. A season-ending injury against Vanderbilt in the second game of the year derailed his season, though — his return this year was valuable for a Wake Forest offense that improved in most areas from last year to this one.

Sharpe’s departure means Wake Forest will lose at least two of the seven offensive linemen who comprised the Beef Boys’ rotation this past season, as tackle DeVonte Gordon exhausted his eligibility.

[Editor's note: The first version of this story reported tackle Keagen Trost also doesn't have eligibility remaining, which is false; he has one season left.]