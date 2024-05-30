Wake Forest’s football team will spend a lot of time under the lights to begin the upcoming season.

The ACC announced game times and TV networks for the first three weeks of the season on Thursday and the Deacons will play night games in each of those weeks.

Wake Forest opens on a Thursday night — as has become common under coach Dave Clawson — against FCS-level North Carolina A&T. That Aug. 29 game will start at 7 p.m. and be shown on ACC Network Extra.

Wake’s second game is the ACC opener, a home game against Virginia on Sept. 7. That will also be a 7 p.m. kickoff, shown on ESPN2.

The third game of the season is against Ole Miss, coming off an 11-win season and slowly emerging as a national power under Lane Kiffin. That Sept. 14 game will start at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcast on The CW.

In addition to those three games, Wake’s Friday night game late in the season — Nov. 8 against California, which is an ACC game — will start at 8 p.m. and be shown on ACC Network.

Here is Wake’s schedule:

8-29 – vs. N.C. A&T, 7 p.m. (ACCNX)

9-7 – vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

9-14 – vs. Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. (The CW)

9-21 – Open

9-28 – vs. Louisiana

10-5 – at N.C. State

10-12 – vs. Clemson

10-19 – at Connecticut

10-26 – at Stanford

11-2 – Open

11-8 – vs. California (8 p.m., ACCN)

11-16 – at North Carolina

11-23 – at Miami

11-30 – vs. Duke

(game times for other games will be announced during the season)