Wake Forest survives against USC Upstate

Deacons trailed by as much as six with 8 minutes left before ending upset bid

Wake Forest's Davin Cosby Jr. celebrates after making a 3-pointer against USC Upstate. (Photo by Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

WINSTON-SALEM – Crisis averted — though, hardly confidence inspiring. Wake Forest was pushed to the brink by USC Upstate and rallied in the closing minutes for an 85-80 win on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum. “I thought they had us spinning, defensively, at times,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “Because they cut, they screen … for the first time this year, defensively, I thought we got extended. We got way too spread out and it opened up gaps.” Wake Forest (4-0) had been able to hang its hat on defense for the first three games — holding Coppin State and N.C. A&T well under 1.0 points per possession and stifling Michigan in the second half on Sunday. But the Deacons’ transition defense was lacking early, which bred confidence for USC Upstate (1-3). And then it became a matter of the Spartans taking advantage of some matchups; freshman Mister Dean had 24 points on 10-for-14 shooting (and was limited to 24 minutes because he piled up fouls) and guard Brit Harris scored 16 on 6-for-9 shooting. “I don’t know about surprised. I was disappointed,” Forbes said of his team’s defense. “Watching them on film, I knew they could get us spread out and we were going to have some of those matchups that don’t go in our favor defensively with big guys. “I was disappointed in our defensive transition. That’s how they got going and that’s not technique, that’s effort.” Wake Forest is now 30-1 in non-conference home games under Forbes; the loss was last year’s NIT game against Georgia that Hunter Sallis missed after tripping while exiting the court after the first-round NIT win.

Hunter Sallis goes up for a reverse layup against USC Upstate. (Photo by Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

This one probably registers as the most shockingly close game. Everything for Wake Forest seemed to come with the utmost difficulty, seemingly after the first minute of the game. The Deacons only had five “kills” — three straight defensive stops — and until Davin Cosby Jr. got hot in the last 12 minutes, the Deacons were 3-for-20 from long range. The shooting from the Alabama transfer, though, probably saved the Deacons from a loss. Cosby made four 3s in the final 12 minutes. He took the first three of them when the Deacons were trailing on the scoreboard; the fourth one broke a 75-75 tie with 2:22 left. Wake Forest held on through the end of the game, thanks to a three-point play by Cameron Hildreth on the next possession, four last-minute free throws, and a defensive stand to preserve a three-point lead with Hildreth walling up as a low-post defender and securing the defensive rebound. “They gave us a good fight and made us work for it, for sure,” said Hildreth, who had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, playing better and with more effort in the second half. Sallis led Wake Forest with 23 points, his first 20-point game of the season (he had 15 of them last season). The senior guard had six assists and five rebounds, too, operating in the high ball screen and torching USC Upstate with short jumpers in the paint.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes shouts instructions during Wednesday night's game. (Photo by Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)