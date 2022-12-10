Wake Forest built a 20-point lead in the first half, had it slip to eight by halftime, and lost in the final seconds 72-70 to LSU on Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Deacons (7-3) lost for the second straight game and in loosely related fashion; they lost their ACC opener at Clemson last week after leading by seven at halftime.

Saturday’s game in the Holiday Hoopsgiving didn’t get away from the Deacons in the same way that the Clemson loss did — though that’ll hardly soften the blow.

Justice Hill scored the game-winning points on a layup with 2.1 seconds left; Wake’s final possession saw a turnover — the Deacons’ 15th of the game, compared to seven for the Tigers (8-1) — on a long in-bound pass.

“That’s just a straight dribble-drive. We’ve gotta guard the ball,” coach Steve Forbes said. “That’s disappointing. I’ve got to do a better job.”

LSU’s leading scorer, Adam Miller, was held to three points on 1-for-10 shooting. The problem was the other Tiger who got loose.

Wake Forest couldn’t contain center KJ Williams, who had 35 points. The Murray State transfer was 14-for-21 from the field, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers, along with 10 rebounds.

“We denied (Miller), which caused us some problems on the pick-and-pop,” Forbes said. “We knew it would because they put (Miller) over on (Williams’) side. He made some shots.”

LSU struggled to contain Tyree Appleby, who led the Deacons with 26 points. The Florida transfer made one of two free throws late to tie the game at 70-70.

Each team had a possession and missed a shot after that; LSU a layup, and then Damari Monsanto had a 3-pointer touch every part of the rim without dropping. LSU’s ensuing possession led to the game-winning score.

Wake Forest built a 20-point lead late in the first half, but it was whittled to 41-33 by halftime.

The Deacons trailed 8-3 after a couple of minutes before going on a tear, and then scored the game’s next 17 points. What eventually became a 27-7 run put the Deacons into control; LSU going on a 14-2 run to end the first half tightened things up.

“This is kind of emblematic of how we’ve practiced,” Forbes said. “We’re a really good team practicing for about an hour, hour and 15 minutes. And then we don’t really finish practice real well.

“That stuff carries over.”