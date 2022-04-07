Wake Forest spring practice report

WINSTON-SALEM – In the same sense that basketball players have an assortment of ways to score around the basket, running backs have an array of moves to deploy to avoid tackles.

Run over somebody. Use a stiff-arm. Hurdles are risky but make for great highlights. Jump cuts and jukes get defenders leaning one way before you go the other.

Justice Ellison calls that his toolbox and, as a perfectionist, the Wake Forest running back is constantly looking for additions and refinements.

“You’ve gotta have a toolbox, you’ve gotta be able to use your tools,” Ellison said after Thursday morning’s practice. “You can’t be one-dimensional, you’ve gotta be able to use your spin, your juke moves, your run over – whatever it might be.”

The third-year running back credits his dad, Shelly Ellison, with laying the groundwork of a toolbox when he was in little league.

“My dad would have me training with bags, I’ve been jumping over bags since I was a little kid,” Justice Ellison said. “Stiff-arm, spin move, and as I got older, I learned how to do it more effectively and efficiently, and how to do it at a high level.

“I’m getting used to being able to do it at all times at full speed.”

You’d be hard pressed to watch Ellison during spring practices and see that he’s still “getting used to” being able to do things at full speed.

Ellison loves spring practice because it’s a final exam of sorts that tells him what exactly he needs to work on during the summer.

“I really like spring because you get to see the things you need to work on in the summer, going into camp,” Ellison said. “So, I really like spring, working on those technical things and learn how to compete at a high level all the time when you’re in the game.”

As your reminder, Wake Forest under coach Dave Clawson is never going to have an offense that gives one running back the vast majority of snaps and carries. The only time that’s happened in eight seasons was a brief window in 2017, when Matthew Colburn II and a redshirting Christian Beal-Smith were the only healthy scholarship running backs, and Colburn shouldered the load.

Ellison and Christian Turner are likely to be the two-headed operation in Wake Forest’s backfield next season, with others vying for spots behind them.

There’s a natural progression here with Ellison, and it’s one that should elicit some excitement about what he could do next season. He had limited work as a freshman but finished strong, rushing for 50 yards against Louisville at the end of his freshman season.

And then last year saw him take his game to another level, rushing for 541 yards and seven touchdowns – both of those ranking second on the team – despite missing three games with injuries.

His three-touchdown performance against N.C. State and his reliability on the game-winning drive against Louisville were the highlights – and now is the time that Ellison is focused on making those moments more routine.

And that’s traceable to another lesson from Shelly Ellison, this one involving a hill back in Ashburn, Va., and a hill near Wake Forest’s field hockey stadium.

Justice Ellison will often go from practice to running hills, training himself to be ready for late-game situations.

“When I was in high school it could be rain, sleet or snow, he’d have me out there after practice running those hills,” Ellison said. “It translates in a game because even when you’re dog tired … if it’s your time to go on the 20-yard line, it’s your time to go.

“There’s no time to give you a lazy run. You’re used to running when you’re tired. … It’s the best translator I ever experienced, it’s what you do in your off time that separates you from the rest.”