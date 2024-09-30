PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01NTVXRDRLNjZHJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTU1NVdENEs2NkcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Wake Forest sophomore slowed by ankle injury

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

Marqus Marion is working his way back after injuring his foot

Wake Forest's Marqus Marion drives against Towson's Tomiwa Sulaiman last season. (David Yeazell/USA Today Sports Images)
WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest has a deep and talented roster but Steve Forbes hasn’t had a full deck of scholarship players a week into practices.

Sophomore forward Marqus Marion has been held out because of a right ankle injury he suffered earlier this month.

“The coaches told me I had a good week and I just kept building off that, and then the ankle injury happened,” Marion said during the program’s on-campus media day Monday. “I kind of practiced through it but I didn’t feel like myself, and I’ve been out ever since.”

Marion missed last week and was out again Monday. He said he was going to see a doctor later Monday and that he felt like his ankle was improving.

Forbes termed the absence as “day-to-day.”

Marion played in 21 games last season but didn’t play double-digit minutes after the Dec. 30 ACC opener against Virginia Tech, and didn’t play in Wake’s last five games of the season. He had a season-high five points twice and had eight rebounds in Wake’s second game of the season last year, against Georgia.

Not that it’s good news when a player is sidelined with an injury, but Marion could at least admit that it’s better to have an ankle injury in September going into October rather than it occurring in November or later.

“I’ve just been trying to look at practice, be vocal on the side and just help my teammates the best way I can do,” he said. “It’s annoying, I don’t even know what it is.”

The other side of this that doesn’t qualify as good news, but is worth noting, is how the Deacons are without a player who’s expected to give rotational minutes.

Forbes said if he had to play a game today — the opener is 35 days away, mind you — he’d play 10 players. This is a deeper roster than the Deacons have had in Forbes’ previous four seasons at the helm.

“I’d play 10 today,” Forbes said. “Now, you’ve gotta remember, some of those guys are going to play more minutes than others. Obviously Hunter (Sallis) and Cameron (Hildreth) and Efton (Reid III) need to be on the floor as much as possible.

“But everybody that’s been practicing would play.”

