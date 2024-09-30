WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest has a deep and talented roster but Steve Forbes hasn’t had a full deck of scholarship players a week into practices.

Sophomore forward Marqus Marion has been held out because of a right ankle injury he suffered earlier this month.

“The coaches told me I had a good week and I just kept building off that, and then the ankle injury happened,” Marion said during the program’s on-campus media day Monday. “I kind of practiced through it but I didn’t feel like myself, and I’ve been out ever since.”

Marion missed last week and was out again Monday. He said he was going to see a doctor later Monday and that he felt like his ankle was improving.

Forbes termed the absence as “day-to-day.”

Marion played in 21 games last season but didn’t play double-digit minutes after the Dec. 30 ACC opener against Virginia Tech, and didn’t play in Wake’s last five games of the season. He had a season-high five points twice and had eight rebounds in Wake’s second game of the season last year, against Georgia.