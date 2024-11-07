Wake Forest scores more in 16-point win over N.C. A&T

Deacons pick up interior scoring, remain cold on long-range shooting
WINSTON-SALEM – The scoring picked up without Wake Forest making 3-pointers, comparing Game One to Game Two.
That’s what happens when you score 38 points in the paint and double up the free-throw percentage.
That was the recipe for what amounted to a never-in-doubt, but never-wholly-comfortable 80-64 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday night at Joel Coliseum.
“It’s part of the way we play, we’re not going to go away from our identity,” said sophomore Parker Friedrichsen, who made two of Wake’s six 3-pointers (on 25 attempts). “I mean, this is our home arena, they’re going to go in.”
Wake Forest (2-0) has started the season a combined 15-for-62 (24.2%) from long range.
Friedrichsen finally made a 3-pointer — he had missed 21 straight dating back to last season — with 3½ minutes left in the first half. After it splashed home, he threw both arms up in the air in an expression that seemed equal parts celebratory and relieved.
“I was like, ‘I mean, finally,’” said the sophomore who made 50 3-pointers last season, even with that late-season swoon. “All my teammates and coaches instill that confidence in me and trust. I’m going to get in trouble if I don’t shoot it.”
There wasn’t too long of a wait for Friedrichsen’s second 3-pointer of the season; he coaxed in a transition 3 almost two minutes into the second half, the last of a 10-0 run coming out of halftime.
That made it a 16-point lead and the Deacons looked primed to run away this game.
Instead, the lead only touched 20 once and was as slim as 11 with 4½ minutes left. Wake Forest had to navigate both Hunter Sallis and Cameron Hildreth finishing the game with four fouls.
Turnovers played the main culprit in Wake’s inability to pull away. The Deacons had 19 of them — 12 in the second half — in a disjointed mixture of connectivity and trying to play too fast.
“I think it’s do what you can do and not try to do too much,” coach Steve Forbes said. “Especially when you have a talented team like we do and a lot of depth … I go back to baseball, I know you guys get tired of it but sometimes you’ve gotta hit a single. Get on base.”
When Wake Forest did hit some singles, there were a lot of points in the paint — 38 of them, to be exact. After an 11-for-23 showing at the free-throw line in the season opener, Wake Forest was 20 of 22 at the charity stripe in this game.
Tre’Von Spillers was a big force in the paint and had 16 rebounds.
Freshman Juke Harris hit a 3-pointer late in the first half and drained a long-2 with the shot clock expiring and off of one leg on Wake’s final possession a couple of possessions later.
That elicited a loud, “Juuuuuuuke” from the announced crowd of 8,829.
TIP-INS: All five starters scored in double figures, as Spillers led the Deacons with 15 points. Sallis had 14 points, center Efton Reid III had 12, Hildreth had 11 and Friedrichsen scored 10. … Wake Forest outrebounded N.C. A&T by 49-29. … The Aggies were led by Landan Glasper and his 23 points. Though, he needed 29 shots to get there, going 7-for-20 on 3s and missing all nine of his attempts inside the arc. … Wake Forest sophomore center Churchill Abass checked into the game in the final minute and recorded a rebound to end the game. He didn’t play in the season opener. … Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets was in attendance, sitting in the second row of courtside seats across from Wake’s bench.