Wake Forest scores more in 16-point win over N.C. A&T

WINSTON-SALEM – The scoring picked up without Wake Forest making 3-pointers, comparing Game One to Game Two.

That’s what happens when you score 38 points in the paint and double up the free-throw percentage.

That was the recipe for what amounted to a never-in-doubt, but never-wholly-comfortable 80-64 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday night at Joel Coliseum.

“It’s part of the way we play, we’re not going to go away from our identity,” said sophomore Parker Friedrichsen, who made two of Wake’s six 3-pointers (on 25 attempts). “I mean, this is our home arena, they’re going to go in.”

Wake Forest (2-0) has started the season a combined 15-for-62 (24.2%) from long range.

Friedrichsen finally made a 3-pointer — he had missed 21 straight dating back to last season — with 3½ minutes left in the first half. After it splashed home, he threw both arms up in the air in an expression that seemed equal parts celebratory and relieved.

“I was like, ‘I mean, finally,’” said the sophomore who made 50 3-pointers last season, even with that late-season swoon. “All my teammates and coaches instill that confidence in me and trust. I’m going to get in trouble if I don’t shoot it.”

There wasn’t too long of a wait for Friedrichsen’s second 3-pointer of the season; he coaxed in a transition 3 almost two minutes into the second half, the last of a 10-0 run coming out of halftime.

That made it a 16-point lead and the Deacons looked primed to run away this game.

Instead, the lead only touched 20 once and was as slim as 11 with 4½ minutes left. Wake Forest had to navigate both Hunter Sallis and Cameron Hildreth finishing the game with four fouls.